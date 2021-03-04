Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,171 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of PetIQ worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

