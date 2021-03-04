Seigniorage Shares Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $130,046.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00468987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00071226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00468171 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

