Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells $540,532.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 636,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,554. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

