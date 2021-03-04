SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SLQT traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 12,573,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $2,267,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,397,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,175,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,589.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,383 shares of company stock worth $27,820,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

