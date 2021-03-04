SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:SLQT traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 12,573,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $2,267,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,397,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,175,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,589.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,383 shares of company stock worth $27,820,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
