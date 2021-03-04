Selfkey Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00789507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

