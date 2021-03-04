Semux (SEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,018.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Semux token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $159,218.28 and $2,018.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007552 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001671 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.