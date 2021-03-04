Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) were down 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 62,332,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 64,706,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

