Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) were down 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 62,332,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 64,706,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
