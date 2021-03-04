Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,634. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

