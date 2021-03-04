Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). Approximately 81,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 413,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of £276.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.71.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

