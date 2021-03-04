Sentinel Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $19.01 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $40.02 million and $19.01 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006341 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.