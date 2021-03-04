Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $303,724.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

