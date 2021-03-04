Sepio Capital LP Acquires 8,752 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 355.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,647,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

