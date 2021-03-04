Sepio Capital LP Buys 2,966 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

