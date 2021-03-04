Sepio Capital LP Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $214.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

