Sepio Capital LP Has $1.22 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $16,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,706,879.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,527,856 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $337.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.06 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.