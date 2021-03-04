Sepio Capital LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

COLM opened at $102.30 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.