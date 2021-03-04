Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

