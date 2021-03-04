Sepio Capital LP Purchases 3,707 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $10,118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

