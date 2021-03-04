Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 769,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

