Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 769,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $790.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.