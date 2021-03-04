Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Down 5.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 6,182,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,532,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

