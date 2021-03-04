Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVRGF shares. TD Securities cut Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

SVRGF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

