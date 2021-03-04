Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVRGF shares. TD Securities cut Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

SVRGF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

