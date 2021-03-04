SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Up 92.5% in February

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the January 28th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGOCO Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGOC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. SGOCO Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

