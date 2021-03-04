Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $535.59

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535.59 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.54). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 650.50 ($8.50), with a volume of 575,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 611.44 ($7.99).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 575.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.98.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £76,835 ($100,385.42). Also, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.