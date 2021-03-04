Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

SHAK traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.70. 19,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,446. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

