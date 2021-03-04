Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.88, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916 in the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

