SHIELD Market Capitalization Tops $287,649.79 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $287,649.79 and $40.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

