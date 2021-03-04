Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Down 9.1%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 3,161,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,629,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

