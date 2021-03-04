Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.87 and last traded at $77.64. Approximately 2,293,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 746,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after buying an additional 1,288,921 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $39,261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

