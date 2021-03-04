Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,079 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,042% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. 71,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,033. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $83.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

