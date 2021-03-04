ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.80.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,166,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.