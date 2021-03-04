Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €205.00 ($241.18) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €190.30 ($223.88).

SAE stock traded down €12.70 ($14.94) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €189.80 ($223.29). 172,679 shares of the company traded hands. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of €204.58 and a 200-day moving average of €159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.37.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

