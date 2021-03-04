Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAE. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €186.30 ($219.18).

ETR:SAE opened at €189.80 ($223.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €204.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €159.73. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.37.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

