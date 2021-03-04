Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €215.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €186.30 ($219.18).

SAE stock opened at €189.80 ($223.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is €204.58 and its 200-day moving average is €159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -68.37. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

