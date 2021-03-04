Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$24.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

