ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,499 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

