ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 54,870 WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.97% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBIY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 4,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

