ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.83 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000.

MUB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,921. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

