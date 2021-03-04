ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,207,000 after purchasing an additional 795,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,919,000 after purchasing an additional 555,651 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $109.52. 73,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,152. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

