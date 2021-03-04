ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

