Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Declines By 37.3%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

ABCL opened at $35.67 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

