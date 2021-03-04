Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Increases By 73.8%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,003. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

