Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Expands By 81.9%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the January 28th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEGXF. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

