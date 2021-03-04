Short Interest in Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Expands By 100.0%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKKVF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Akastor ASA has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

