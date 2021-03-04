Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rises By 82.4%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBBY shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

