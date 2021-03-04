Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Declines By 34.4%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 28th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
About Anaconda Mining
