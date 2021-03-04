Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Declines By 35.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,745. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

