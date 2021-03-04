Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Grows By 88.6%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EARS opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

