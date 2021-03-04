Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Decreases By 39.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

