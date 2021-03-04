Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Decreases By 39.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

