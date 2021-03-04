Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Decreases By 41.2%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 28th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 304,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $949.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

